Safe Haven 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $778,012.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and $778,012.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.01247043 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

