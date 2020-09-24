Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) Shares Down 0.1%

Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.