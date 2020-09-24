SaluS Price Hits $17.37 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.37 or 0.00166881 BTC on exchanges. SaluS has a market cap of $17.59 million and $148.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,428.21 or 1.00162262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001682 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001140 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

