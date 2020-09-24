Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €12.70 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €12.70 ($14.94) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SZG. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.34 ($15.69).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting €13.78 ($16.21). The stock had a trading volume of 134,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $745.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €20.73 ($24.39).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.