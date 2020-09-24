SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) Trading Up 1%

Shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 21,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 81,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile (NYSE:SDRMU)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.