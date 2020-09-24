SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $152.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

