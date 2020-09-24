Scala Hits One Day Volume of $1,063.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $436,164.91 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.01444613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00208034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,025,464,762 coins and its circulating supply is 9,225,464,762 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.