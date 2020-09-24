Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.80

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. Analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 90.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

