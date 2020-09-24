Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.18.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $8.58 on Thursday, hitting $685.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.