Shivom (OMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

