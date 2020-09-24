ShowHand (HAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $314.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $15,069.94 and approximately $314.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.01444613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00208034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

