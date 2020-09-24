Software Acquisition Group (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) Trading Down 2.3%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 3,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 47,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAQNU. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 122,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Software Acquisition Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 666,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Software Acquisition Group (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

