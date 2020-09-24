SolarCoin Price Reaches $0.0187 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $273.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00422591 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002783 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,082,770 coins and its circulating supply is 60,781,288 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

