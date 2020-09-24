South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.25

Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several research firms have commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

