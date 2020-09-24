South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of SSB opened at $45.74 on Thursday. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

