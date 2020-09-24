SPDR Kensho Final FrontiersÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKFF) Trading Down 3.4%

SPDR Kensho Final FrontiersÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKFF) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 1,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Final FrontiersÃŠETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Final FrontiersÃŠETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.