SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.43 (ASX:STW)

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$50.69.

