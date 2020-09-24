SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.40 (ASX:SFY)

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.402 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$49.05.

