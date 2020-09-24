Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $63,095.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005940 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00028225 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021422 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019531 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.