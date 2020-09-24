Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.0917 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $160,955.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005865 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028184 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021489 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

