St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $900.22

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $900.22 and traded as high as $948.05. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $927.40, with a volume of 1,043,935 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,104 ($14.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 977.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 900.22.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total value of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

