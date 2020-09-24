Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $17,936.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00008880 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,718.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02010388 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00677831 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,889,885 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

