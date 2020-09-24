Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.56 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $13,933.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00009064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,392.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.02048710 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001595 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00673762 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,902,825 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

