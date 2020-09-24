Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,700. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.