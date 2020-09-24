Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.16

Shares of Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.16 and traded as high as $27.75. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Sterlite Industries India Company Profile (NYSE:SLT)

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterlite Industries India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterlite Industries India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.