Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 24th (FBRX, GIS, HLE, LITE, MT, NDA, OMI, RDFN, RIO, SIX2)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 24th:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $73.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $109.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €13.30 ($15.65) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $54.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,290 ($56.06) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €12.70 ($14.94) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.40 ($6.35) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

