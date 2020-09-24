Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 17,412 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 9,673 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,368. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

