StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.00. StoneMor Partners shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 165,778 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STON. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Axar Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 47.0% during the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 59.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneMor Partners during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

