Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 8779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Stratasys by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 190,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.