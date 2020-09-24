Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.56. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 57,210 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.