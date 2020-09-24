Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $704,274.84 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $704,274.84 and $10,977.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.01472412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00204629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Bitbns, COSS, Kucoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

