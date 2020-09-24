Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61.

About Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

