[email protected] Capital PLC (LON:SYME) insider Alessandro Zamboni bought 630,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,300,000 ($8,232,065.86).

Alessandro Zamboni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Alessandro Zamboni purchased 660,000,000 shares of [email protected] Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600,000 ($8,624,068.99).

On Monday, August 17th, Alessandro Zamboni acquired 1,630,000,000 shares of [email protected] Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £16,300,000 ($21,298,837.06).

Shares of SYME opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Thursday. [email protected] Capital PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

[email protected] Capital Company Profile

[email protected] Capital plc operates a fintech platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in Europe. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. [email protected] Capital plc was formerly a subsidiary of The AvantGarde Group.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for [email protected] Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for [email protected] Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.