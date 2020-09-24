Switch Price Up 34.4% Over Last Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Switch token can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $425,365.14 and $177,454.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switch has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00077059 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001366 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00111134 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000398 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009042 BTC.

About Switch

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,130,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,539,675 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag.

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.