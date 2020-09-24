Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $1.00. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 106,508 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

