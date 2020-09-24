Syscoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $652,861.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $652,861.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00421329 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002659 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 595,978,104 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

