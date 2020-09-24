TaaS (TAAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.73 or 0.04560036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033985 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002113 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

