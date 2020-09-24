Tap One Day Volume Reaches $442,697.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Tap token can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $59.19 million and approximately $442,697.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

