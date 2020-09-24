Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 391.25 ($5.11).

TED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.92) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

LON:TED opened at GBX 100.30 ($1.31) on Thursday. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 809.44 ($10.58). The company has a market cap of $185.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

