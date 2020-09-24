Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.52

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEO. ValuEngine cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

