Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $272.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.53.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $380.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.57. The company has a market cap of $352.54 billion, a PE ratio of 990.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,230.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 293,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 525.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.