THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $13,382.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Coinrail and LBank. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

