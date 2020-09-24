Thore Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $97,659.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $14,743.12 and approximately $97,659.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00417762 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002672 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

