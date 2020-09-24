ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) target price by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.20 ($9.65).

Shares of FRA:TKA traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €4.80 ($5.65). The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,174 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.01. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

