Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Buys $11,545.95 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,545.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,761,601.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,868.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,497.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,662.25.

On Friday, September 4th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.48.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,468.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $32,787.04.

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 46,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tiptree by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tiptree by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tiptree by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

