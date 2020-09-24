Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 39,247 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,053% compared to the typical volume of 945 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. First Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

