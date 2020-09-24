Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.