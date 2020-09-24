Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 97,800 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24,175.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

