Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.60% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.19%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Lowney sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $105,456.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock worth $3,045,318 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.