Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,900 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 24,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $417.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.45. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

